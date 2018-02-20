Why Priyanka Chopra's picture in Assam Tourism calendar sparks controversy

Can a humble piece of clothing demolish a state’s culture? Apparently yes. A picture of Hindi film actress in a frock adorning a calendar unveiled by the Development Corporation has kicked up a storm in the state assembly.

Opposition Congress MLAs criticised the state tourism department and the Quantico star, who is also the brand ambassador for Assam Tourism, for the choice of attire, saying it showed the state’s culture in poor light. Chairman of Development Corporation Jayanta Malla Baruah had to step in and clarify that the calendar was meant to promote Assam “internationally”. “ is an international figure and her presentation in the calendar has not diminished Assam’s culture in any way,” he added.