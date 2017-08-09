Why states are changing their mind on power tariff

If low tariff was behind the financial stress of mega power projects in the past, high tariff is bothering them now. Many power producers are staring at uncertainty, as states renege on contracts to keep costly power out of their purchase list. Until recently, the states were happy to buy power at tariffs decided by competitive bidding that came into effect in January 2011. But now they think the tariffs are too high, especially for renewable energy. In Uttar Pradesh, the newly-elected Bharatiya Janata Party government has cancelled power purchase agreements (PPAs) with ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?