Wife has own identity in life, husband can't be her guardian: SC to Hadiya

A wife is not a chattel and the husband cannot be her guardian, the Supreme said today after interacting with a woman, alleged victim of love jihad.



A bench of Chief Justice and Justices A M Khanwilkar and interacted with the 25-year old Hadiya for nearly half-an-hour and posed questions on her life, ambition, studies and hobbies.



Hadiya told the apex that she wanted 'freedom' to live with her husband, profess her faith in Islam and that she very well understood what she was doing.When the bench asked Hadiya to name any relative or any near acquaintance to be named as her local guardian in college at Salem in Tamil Nadu, she said her husband could be her guardian and she does not want anyone else in that role."A husband cannot be a guardian of his wife. Wife is not a chattel. She has her own identity in life and society. Even I am not guardian of my wife. Please make her understand," Justice Chandrachud said.The bench posed questions to Hadiya in English while she answered in Malyalam, which was translated by senior advocate V Giri, who appeared for government.When the bench asked Hadiya what your dreams are for the future, she replied she wanted freedom and to live with her husband.The bench then asked whether she was comfortable in professing her faith and studying simulatenously and told her that being a good citizen, she can profess her faith and be a good doctor.Hadiya replied she wanted freedom to profess her faith and she fully understood what she is doing.The bench asked her whether she wanted to continue her studies and pursue internship in house surgeonship at the expense of the state government.The woman said she wanted to pursue her studies but not at the state's expense as her husband will take care of her.She further requested the that she be allowed to visit her friend before being taken to Salem, to which the agreed and directed the state government to provide her security.The asked police ensure that she travelled at the earliest to Salem in to pursue homeopathy studies at Sivaraj Medical College there and appointed dean of the institution as her local guardian.