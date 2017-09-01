Will act against 'deadly' online games like Blue Whale Challenge: Madras HC

JUST IN
The Madras High Court on Friday said it will take against "deadly" online games like the 'Blue Whale Challenge' that has so far claimed one life in the Madurai district in Tamil Nadu. 

Justices K K Sasidharan and G R Swaminathan of the Madurai bench stated this when Krishnamurthy, an advocate, made an appeal to the court to direct the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry to ban such games and also sought permission to file a petition. 

The judges said, "We will take up the case suo motu" and added that hearing would be on September 4. 

It may be recalled that Vignesh, a private college student, allegedly committed suicide on August 30 after playing the online game. 

Vignesh had reportedly told his friends that he was "crazy" about the game and also told his parents that he was getting isolated due to his addiction for it. 

The game appears to goad vulnerable teens into killing themselves. It forces them to perform several dangerous activities, finally leading them to commit suicide. The game has claimed many lives worldwide.
