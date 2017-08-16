Will act against social media firms on blue whale challenge game: Prasad

The will take action against Internet-based platforms if they fail to remove links to the deadly game which has led children to in the country, Law and IT Minister said today.



"People are committing due to Blue whale game. We received many complaints including from the concerned departments," Prasad said.



"Clear instructions have been issued to all the technology platforms that they must delink this game immediately because under the Indian IT ecosystem no initiative shall be permitted which provokes young boys to commit This is plainly unacceptable," he added.The on August 11 had directed majors - Google, Facebook, Whatsapp, Instagram, and Yahoo - to immediately remove the links to dangerous Blue Whale Challenge, which has led to the of children in and other countries."I appeal all the platforms to abide by the direction which the has given. It is important and the violation will be viewed very seriously," Prasad said.The is a based game which has led its players to commit It gives certain tasks to its players for a period of 50 days and the final task leads to The player is also asked to share photos after finishing the every task.Expressing concern over the availability of such deadly game on the internet, the said, "it is understood that an administrator of the game uses a platform to invite/incite children to play this game, which may eventually lead them to take extreme steps for self-inflicting injuries including suicide".and West Midnapore district have reported deaths linked to this game. A teen in is suspected to have committed while playing this game. There are reports of timely interception of a attempt by boys in Solapur and Indore who were playing this deadly game.The ministry said the proponent of should be reported to law enforcement agencies.None of the companies replied to the email query sent to them for information on action taken by them following the ministry's order.