Will choose India over Pak in case of referendum: Gilgit-Baltistan leader

Asserting that India
has never committed any atrocities on the people of Gilgit or forcefully occupied its land like Pakistan, senior leader from Gilgit-Baltistan
Abdul Hamid Khan stated that if a referendum was to take place then the people from the disputed territory would choose New Delhi
over Islamabad
for governance any given day.
He further said that Pakistan
must follow United Nation resolutions, withdraw its forces from Gilgit province and let a referendum take place under the world body's supervision.
"I think if referendum happens people will vote for India
as it has never committed any atrocities against our people," Khan, chairman of Balawaristan National
Front (BNF) said.
He further said that Pakistan
has used the Gilgit province and imposed war
upon their people while India
never occupied any of their land.
The remark comes close on the heels of Pakistan's Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination Riaz Hussain Pirzada forming a committee headed by Advisor of Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz in order to declare Gilgit-Baltistan
as its fifth province.
However, India
has flatly rejected this move claiming that Gilgit-Baltistan
is an integral part of its territory.
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj had said the Parliament the Parliament has already passed a resolution declaring the entire Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India.
"One should not doubt the intention and policies of the NDA Government with regard to Jammu and Kashmir," she added.
The area is significant to both Pakistan
and China as the multi-billion CPEC
passes through the region.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU