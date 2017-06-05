Will deal sternly with infiltration, ceasefire violations: India tells Pak

The LoC has witnessed increasing incidents of ceasefire violations by Pak in recent months

Indian Army's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt today told his Pakistani counterpart that any attempt by the military to resort to unprovoked firings along the in Jammu and Kashmir and abet infiltrators would be met with "appropriate retaliatory actions".



In their telephonic conversation, the two army commanders discussed the situation along the Line of Control which has witnessed increasing incidents of ceasefire violations by in the last couple of months.



" conveyed his commitment to ensuring peace and tranquillity which is contingent on Pak Army's intentions and actions.



"If Army continues to abet infiltrations and cause trans-LC firings, will take appropriate retaliatory actions," the Army said in a statement, sharing details of the conversation between Bhatt and his Pakistani counterpart, Maj Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza.



It said Lt Gen Bhatt highlighted cases of escalations of tension by the Army during the conversation.



"On the issue raised by Pak Army regarding civilian killings, conveyed that the is a professional Army and will not harm civilians in any manner," the said.



It said the request for the conversation was made by the

Press Trust of India