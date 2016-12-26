Will do whatever required to make Benami law more effective: Govt

Modi said law against Benami property will be turned into an incisive law to deal with such cases

A day after Prime Minister Modi stressed on an "incisive" law against Benami property, a top ministry official said the will do everything to strengthen the institutions required for effective operationalisation of the law.



"Whatever is required to strengthen the institutions to make the Benami law more effective, we will do that," the official said here.



In his 'Mann Ki Baat' address, Modi yesterday said the law against will be turned into an 'incisive law' to deal with such properties.



Observing that earlier governments did not operationalise the law, which was enacted in 1988, Modi had said it "just lay dormant gathering dust".



"We have retrieved it and turned it into an incisive law against Benami property. In coming days, this law will also become operational. For benefit of the nation, for benefit of people, whatever needs to be done will be accorded our top priority," he said.

Press Trust of India