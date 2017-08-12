Will go on engaging with China through diplomatic channels: Gopal Baglay

Q The move to sanction Azhar Masood has once again been stalled. How does India look at this? External Affairs Spokesperson Gopal Baglay: Well, you are aware of our position regarding Azhar and the terrible acts of terrorism he and his outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammad, has been involved in, of which he continues to be the leader. They have perpetrated terrorist attacks on our soil against Indians, but they have also been involved in fomenting terrorism in other countries, in other parts of the region. So, we can only hope that all those countries, which share our concern regarding the ...