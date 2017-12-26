Will he or won't he join politics? Rajinikanth to announce on Dec 31

Amid speculation over his entry in politics, Tamil superstar today said he will announce his stand on December 31.



Addressing his fans on the opening day of a six-day-long photo session with followers, the actor said he was hesitant to enter politics since he knew its dynamics.



"I am not saying that I will come to politics...I will announce my stand on entering politics on December 31," said.





Rajinikanth, who has stridden the Tamil cine world like a colossus for the past four decades and enjoys almost a demigod-like status among his legion of followers.

"There is an expectation that he will spell out his stand on entering politics. He may do it or may not...only he knows...let no one speculate," a senior functionary of the All India Fans Welfare Club told PTI.

The possibility of his entry into politics has been debated for about two decades, but has revived now in view of a perceived political vacuum in Tamil Nadu after the demise of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. DMK chief M Karunanidhi is also not active in politics due to ill health.

had in 1996 famously said that even "God cannot save Tamil Nadu if Jayalalithaa is voted back" to lead the state.

The actor's opposition to Jayalalithaa was seen as one factor which helped catapult the main opposition party to power in the assembly elections that year.

Since then, his fans have urged him to enter politics and and expectations have risen among political observers.

Reviving anticipation of his imminent political entry, the actor had said in May that the "system is rotten" despite the presence of "efficient" leaders like DMKs M K Stalin and PMK's Anbumani Ramadoss.

Countering opposition from some pro-Tamil quarters that he is a non Tamil (since he has Marathi roots and Karnataka origin), he had then asserted that he was a "pachai Tamizhan (pure Tamilian)."

Addressing his fans in May for a similar photo-op, had said, "Let us face the war when it comes" which was seen as an indication that he might enter politics.



Referring to the statement made months ago, today said, "War means only election. Has it come now?".



is scheduled to meet about 900-1000 fans during the six days ending December 31. The session is scheduled to begin by 7 AM and go on till about 3 PM.