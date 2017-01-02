Will implement Lodha Reforms right away: Ganga Raju

There is speculation that Ganga Raju might be in line for interim president's post

Rattled after the removed both the President and Secretary, the Board's senior vice President Gokaraju today made it clear that his association Andhra CA will implement Lodha Reforms with immediate effect.



"There is no confusion as has passed it's verdict. As the president of Andhra Cricket Association we would implement Lodha Reforms in totality with immediate effect. If it means that we have to go into cooling off period, so be it. Indian cricket should move forward," told PTI today.



There is speculation that he might be in line for interim president's post after removed today but he does not want to get into it.



"Look, I still need some clarity over the matter. Mr CK Khanna of DDCA is also a senior VP. But in any case it will be a temporary post as I will also have to go into compulsory cooling off period. But if such kind of responsibility is entrusted on me, I will perform my duties with utmost honesty and sincerity," said.



Asked why did Andhra CA not adhere to Lodha Reforms earlier, said: "It was because everyone was together. But now when the verdict is out there is no question of defiance. We have been in long enough to know how to run administration.



"Andhra has 19 cricket grounds owned by association and a second international stadium is coming up. We would do a good job," he concluded.

Press Trust of India