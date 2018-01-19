Will keep building infrastructure in Doklam, India shouldn't comment: China

on Friday said it will keep building infrastructure in and has no business to comment on construction activity on Chinese territory.

Some purportedly show massive infrastructure build-up in Doklam, as close as 81 meters to the point of face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the disputed plateau last year.

"I don't know who offers such kind of photos. I don't know the detailed information," said when asked about the images.

"You must be quite clear. (Doklam) always belongs to and is always under China's effective jurisdiction.

There is no dispute in this regard," Lu said.

" is exercising its sovereignty in its own territory. It's legitimate and justified. Just as will not make comments about Indian construction of infrastructure on India's territory, we hope other countries will not make comment on China's construction of infrastructure on its territory," Lu said.

and Chinese troops were locked in a 73-day stand-off at Doklam, which is claimed by

The face-off began when the halted road building by the Chinese at Doka La in the region which is very close to India's highway.

Even as both sides resolved the crisis by retreating from the point of face-off in August, news reports suggested that was to fortify its position in the region.