Newsmaker: Meet NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant, the man for all reasons
Will move a privilege notice against PM: Renuka on Modi's laughter jibe

The women delegation demanded that the Prime Minister should tender an apology as it was anti-women

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Renuka Chowdhury
Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury during the budget session of Parliament in New Delhi on Thursday Photo: PTI

Congress leader Renuka Chowdhury whom Prime Minister Narendra Modi made fun of on Wednesday for her loud laughter in the Rajya Sabha during his reply to the President's address, said on Thursday that she would move privilege notice against him.

Addressing reporters after Congress women members' delegation met Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu over the Prime Minister's jibe at Chowdhury, the Congress MP said she would take a final call on the privilege motion after discussing the issue with the party leadership.

The women delegation demanded that the Prime Minister should tender an apology as it was anti-women.

"I have decided to move privilege notice against Prime Minister on this issue. I will speak to my party and then decide how to move forward. I am mother of two daughters and a wife.

The Prime Minister has denigrated the status of women."

"All women MPs of Congress met the Chairman and demanded an apology from the PM," Kumari Shailja told the media.

NCP leader D. P. Tripathi advised the Congress not to drag the issue but said that his party would go with the Congress if they take any decision.

"For the opposition's unity we will be with Congress, whatever decision they take," Tripathi said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday took a dig at Chowdhury over her loud laughter at his claim that the idea of Aadhaar was conceptualised during the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government.

"Chairman sir, don't stop Renukaji. Ever since seeing Ramayana serial, for the first time I have got an opportunity to see such a laughter," Modi said, to the thumping from the treasury benches.

While replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, Modi said that the Congress keeps saying we brought Aadhaar prompting Chowdhury to laugh at his claim.
First Published: Thu, February 08 2018. 20:49 IST

