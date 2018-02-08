Will move a privilege notice against PM: Renuka on Modi's laughter jibe

leader whom made fun of on Wednesday for her loud laughter in the during his reply to the President's address, said on Thursday that she would move against him.

Addressing reporters after women members' delegation met Chairman over the Prime Minister's jibe at Chowdhury, the MP said she would take a final call on the privilege motion after discussing the issue with the party leadership.

The women delegation demanded that the should tender an apology as it was

"I have decided to move against on this issue. I will speak to my party and then decide how to move forward. I am mother of two daughters and a wife.

The has denigrated the status of women."

"All women MPs of met the Chairman and demanded an apology from the PM," told the media.

NCP leader advised the not to drag the issue but said that his party would go with the if they take any decision.

"For the opposition's unity we will be with Congress, whatever decision they take," Tripathi said.

on Wednesday took a dig at Chowdhury over her loud laughter at his claim that the idea of Aadhaar was conceptualised during the

"Chairman sir, don't stop Renukaji. Ever since seeing Ramayana serial, for the first time I have got an opportunity to see such a laughter," said, to the thumping from the treasury benches.

While replying to the Motion of Thanks on the President's address, said that the keeps saying we brought Aadhaar prompting Chowdhury to laugh at his claim.