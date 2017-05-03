Will move SC if BCCI takes decision against Indian cricket's interest: COA

Letter comes amid speculation that BCCI is seriously mulling pullout from Champions Trophy

The Committee of Administrators (COA) will move the (SC) if the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) general body takes any decision which is "against the interest of Indian cricket" at its on May 7, the has warned in a letter to the state units.



The letter comes amid speculation that the is seriously mulling a pullout from the Champions Trophy in England next month despite making it clear that such a decision could not be taken without its consent.



The letter also intimated members that the International Cricket Council (ICC) may be ready to renegotiate but the Indian board's demand for $570 million — stated according to 2014 — "will not be accepted" by the global body.



The point 13 of the letter states what would support any decision "which protects the interests of Indian cricket as a whole."



However, if the decision at the is one which, "in our view, is against the interests of Indian cricket", the would not hesitate to seek the SC's guidance.



"...We would be duty bound to bring such decision to the attention of the Hon'ble Supreme Court, communicate our views to the Hon'ble and seek its intervention in the matter as also to take such other steps that we consider necessary to protect the interests of Indian cricket."



The N Srinivasan faction, which held a tele-conference on Tuesday trying to invoke Members' Participation Agreement (MPA) which allows a pull-out, are bullish about original the



But the COA, through Point No.10 in the letter, has made it clear what awaits the if it goes on a collision course with the global body.



"It is extremely unlikely that and other cricket boards will agree to the amount/share envisaged under financial model that was put in place in 2014," the states.



However the wants negotiations to be continued as the might be ready to take a middle path somewhere between $293 million and $570 million.



"The and other cricket boards will certainly agree to an amount/share that is higher than what is envisaged under revised financial model."



The advised the members to exercise discretion while taking any extreme step.



"It is not in the interest of Indian cricket for to take any drastic step/measure which may result in breakdown of negotiations between BCCI, and other cricket boards, especially since there is sufficient time between now and conference to be held in June, 2017, for a negotiated outcome to be arrived at," the said.

