Will respond to Pakistan at time and place of our choosing: Indian Army

Officer said the killing of 2 soldiers and beheading them showed frustration of Pakistan military

Pakistan will have to face the consequences of mutilating bodies of two Indian soldiers and the army will respond to the dastardly act at a time and place of its choosing, Vice-Chief of Army Staff Sarath Chand said on Tuesday.



He said the killing of the two soldiers and them showed frustration of the and asserted that it will never be able to justify the action.



"I do not want to say what we will do. Instead of speaking, we will focus on our action at a time and place of our choosing," he told reporters.



He was replying to questions on possible retaliation by the over the Pakistani action.



"They (Pakistani army) have said it was not done by their forces. Then who did it. Their people came to our area and did it. They will have to take responsibility and face consequences for it," Chand said.



Earlier in the day, the told the Pakistani military that mutilating bodies of the two soldiers was a "dastardly and inhuman act" which called for a response and unequivocal condemnation.



India's Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen A K Bhatt spoke to his Pakistan counterpart and expressed "grave concern" about the killing and of the two soldiers in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.



"The of the conveyed that such a dastardly and inhuman act is beyond any norms of civility and merits unequivocal condemnation and response," the army said in a statement.



The also conveyed to his Pakistani counterpart that "full fire" support was provided by the Pakistani Army post located in the vicinity of the incident site.



The has already vowed an "appropriate" response to the "despicableact". The Pakistan army has denied that it was involved in the attack.



Defence Minister had said yesterday that the "sacrifice (of the two killed) will not go in vain" and the Indian armed forces will react "appropriately" to the "inhuman act" of the



"This is a reprehensible and an inhuman act. Such attacks don't even take place during war, let alone during peace time. Bodies of soldiers being mutilated is an extreme form of barbaric act," the defence minister said.



The soldiers killed were Naib Subedar Paramjeet Singh and BSF Head Constable Prem Sagar.

