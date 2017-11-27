Will skin PM Modi: Tej Pratap on downgrading Lalu's Z-Plus security

Former Bihar cabinet minister, Tej Prasad Yadav has said that he will get Prime Minister 'skinned' if any harm is done to his father Yadav.

Tej Pratap's remark comes in the wake of the Centre's decision to scale down the Z-Plus security of and withdrawing of Security Guards from the Bihar leader's protection.

"This is a conspiracy to get him (Lalu) murdered, but we will give a befitting reply to them (the Centre). We will get skinned (Hum ki khaal udedhva denge); go and tell him," said.

#WATCH: Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap responds to question on his father's security downgrade, says, 'Narendra Modi Ji ka khaal udhedva lenge' pic.twitter.com/FER7rIBjoK — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2017

When media persons sought clarification over his derogatory remarks for the prime minister, reacted and said, "If something happens to my father then will you (media) take responsibility? Who will take responsibility if he is murdered? Isn't my father's life precious?"

The centre reportedly thinned down the security of the (RJD) leader after the home ministry reviewed the security of the VIPs. However, more than 30 personnel of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will still provide a shield to the RJD supremo.