Will take up the issue of 'forced conversion' of Sikhs with Pak: Swaraj

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj expressing concerns over reports of Sikhs being forced to convert to Islam in Hangu district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province said, she will take up the matter with Pakistan government at the earliest.
"We will take this up at the highest level with Government of Pakistan. @IndiainPakistan Sikh community in Hangu 'being forced to convert'" Swaraj tweeted on Tuesday.
Earlier in the day, Chief Minister of Punjab, Capt. Amarinder Singh urged the External Affairs Minister to take up the matter at the highest level with Pakistani authorities.
"Request @SushmaSwaraj ji to take up this issue with Pakistan. We cannot allow the Sikh community to be victimised in such a manner. It's our duty to help protect the Sikh identity and the @MEAIndia should pursue the matter at the highest levels," he tweeted.
Member of Sikh community in Pakistan have reportedly lodged a complaint with the deputy commissioner of Hangu in this regard.
