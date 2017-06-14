Will this KFC burger be the first ever to go into space, wonder Twitterati

“The Zinger will travel to the stratosphere where it will stay between 60,000 and 80,000 feet above the Earth's surface for four whole days”, KFC said in a statement. The burger will return to earth and bring back telemetry data too.
KFC posted a series of tweets explaining its new campaign.
Click to find out where the #KFCZinger is going this June. pic.twitter.com/IH4YuvDF3N— KFC (@kfc) May 23, 2017
Here is your first official look at the Zinger’s space vessel. Yes, we are actually building this. #SpaceSandwich pic.twitter.com/qC9XG5ZtKQ— KFC (@kfc) May 24, 2017
Will the Zinger be able to survive the harsh elements of space? Only time and this giant hypobaric chamber will tell. Also, yes, it will. pic.twitter.com/b82HNmPjNM— KFC (@kfc) June 13, 2017
The promotional stunt for the Zinger burger comes two months after the fast food chain unveiled Rob Lowe playing Kentucky Fried Chicken founder Col. Harland Sanders in a space suit as part of an ad campaign. The ads promised to send the breaded chicken sandwich into space.
The best chicken sandwich on Earth. And soon, in space. Seriously, we’re sending a Zinger into space soon. #SpaceSandwich pic.twitter.com/DXkWNhEOUc— KFC (@kfc) June 9, 2017
To boldly go where no sandwich has gone before:https://t.co/oeY2EiBe7N— Tanya Harrison (@tanyaofmars) June 13, 2017
Well this seems like a waste of money and resources....no cure for cancer but let's build a rocket and send a sandwich into outer space!— Pyro @E3 2017 (@pyrosplayhouse) May 31, 2017
Here's the more important question @KFC: is the Zinger capable of causing gravitational waves? We need to know. #spacesandwich— Albert Einstein (@AlbertEinstein) June 13, 2017
That means that @KFC's chicken sandwich is not going anywhere near "space" - despite what their misleading advertising says #spacesandwich https://t.co/Z95nQKCx3D— NASA Watch (@NASAWatch) June 13, 2017
