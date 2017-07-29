Will work to make BJP 'invincible', Shah tells party workers

(BJP) President on Saturday said that the aim of all the party workers and leaders should be to make it "invincible".

On the first day of his three-day trip to Uttar Pradesh, Shah, in his interaction with party workers and office-bearers said the state government was working 24x7 for the welfare of the state's 22 crore people, with a dream that the BJP became an "aparajey party".

Pointing out that whenever the BJP had come to power in a state, it had always been re-elected, the BJP chief said the party should endeavour to endear itself to the masses to the extent that they always voted for it.

Shah said that the government in the state got a bankrupt and a crashed system when it came to power.

"Despite the problems the BJP government inherited, it has taken popular decisions, like farmer loan waiver, record procurement of wheat, etc.," he said, adding that in the next five years, the state government would work step by step to fulfil all the promises it made in the election manifesto for 2017 polls.

He also patted the state government for knocking out the corrupt and ensuring that the rule of law was established in the state.

"Maintaining law and order is our top most priority," he added while saying that the BJP government was against political use of bureaucrats and that it would give opportunity to good officials.