Wimbledon: Melo, Kubot clinch men's doubles title in five sets

The Brazilian-Polish men's doubles pair of and took a marathon five sets to overcome Austrian-Croatian pair of Oliver Marach and Mate Pavic in the final of the Tennis Championships.

It took four hours and 39 minutes of intense serve-dominated play on Sunday for fourth seeds and to overcome the valiant No.16 seeded rivals 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(2), 3-6, 13-11.

The match saw seven points won from the eight played after the match resumed following a 10-minute suspension to allow the Centre Court roof to close after a drizzle, as and bagged their first Grand Slam title as a pair.

"I said to Lukasz before the match, 'Man, I did everything in my life to be here in this court. I want to enjoy as much as I can. I reached the final once before (with Ivan Dodig, losing to the Bryan brothers in 2013), but now I want to win, and I can do it'," told website.

"After they closed the roof it was perfect for us, especially to break him love-40. The energy was so high, the atmosphere on court unbelievable. No words to describe," he added.

With this win, will return to the No.1 ranking in men's doubles on Monday.