Win for India: BRICS slams LeT, Jaish as terror groups, clubs them with IS

The BRICS on Monday voiced serious concern over violence perpetrated by terror groups like the Taliban, al-Qaeda and Pakistan-based LeT and JeM besides calling for the expeditious adoption of a global convention by the UN to deal with the menace.



In a declaration, the BRICS (Brazil-Russia-India-China- South Africa) also called upon all nations to adopt a comprehensive approach to combating terrorism, including countering radicalisation and blocking terror financing sources.



The grouping expressed concern over the security situation in the region and violence caused by the Taliban, ISIS, Al-Qaida and its affiliates including Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammad, and the Haqqani network.It also mentioned terror groups like the Eastern Turkistan Islamic Movement and Islamic Movement of Uzbekistan, Tehrik-i- and Hizb ut-Tahrir."We call for expeditious finalisation and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International (CCIT) by the United Nations General Assembly," the BRICS said.The BRICS also called upon the international community to establish a "genuinely broad" international counter- coalition and support the UN's central coordinating role in this regard."We stress that the fight against must be conducted in accordance with international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, international refugee and humanitarian law, human rights and fundamental freedoms."We reaffirm our commitment on increasing the effectiveness of the UN counter- framework, including in the areas of cooperation and coordination among the relevant UN entities, designation of terrorists and terrorist groups and technical assistance to Members States," the declaration said.