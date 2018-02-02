Wind up Jaitley's cross examination by Feb 12: Delhi HC to Kejriwal

-
The Delhi High Court on Friday directed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to conclude on February 12 cross-examination of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, who has filed a defamation case against six Aam Aadmi Party leaders.
February 12 is the next date fixed for hearing.
The direction from Joint Registrar Rakesh Pandit came after observing the records of the suit which revealed that Jaitley has faced 250 questions, some of them are being repeated and he was called on eight different dates for cross-examination by the Chief Minister.
Jaitley was being cross-examined by Kejriwal in connection with the Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) defamation case filed by the Minister.
In December 2015, Jaitley filed a civil defamation case against Kejriwal and AAP leaders Kumar Vishwas, Ashutosh, Sanjay Singh, Raghav Chadha and Deepak Bajpayee, claiming that they made "false and defamatory" statements in the case involving DDCA, thereby harming his reputation.
Jaitley has sought Rs 100 million in damages from Kejriwal and other AAP leaders.
He had claimed that the AAP leaders attacked him over alleged irregularities and financial bungling in Delhi's cricket association, of which he was the President for about 13 years.
