Wings of two planes collide at Delhi's IGI airport

An Ethiopian Airlines plane clipped wings with an Air India aircraft at the Indira Gandhi International airport in Delhi.
The incident happened on Tuesday night when the Ethiopian Airlines' plane was pushing back for take off and Air India's Airbus A320 was parked. The wings of the two planes collided with each other, said an Air India official on the condition of anonymity.
The Air India plane has been grounded temporarily.
A statement from Ethiopian Airlines is awaited.
The Air India official said the national carrier will be claiming damages from Ethiopian Airlines.
