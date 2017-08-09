Wings of two planes collide at Delhi's IGI airport

An Ethiopian Airlines plane clipped wings with an aircraft at the International airport in Delhi.



The incident happened on Tuesday night when the Ethiopian Airlines' plane was pushing back for take off and Air India's Airbus A320 was parked. The wings of the two planes collided with each other, said an official on the condition of anonymity.



The plane has been grounded temporarily.A statement from Ethiopian Airlines is awaited.The official said the carrier will be claiming damages from Ethiopian Airlines.