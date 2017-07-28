Wish you were our PM, this country would have changed: Pak girl to Sushma

"Wish you were our Prime Minister". This heart-wrenching message was delivered to External Affairs Minister by a grateful Pakistani woman, who was swiftly granted an Indian visa after she appealed to Swaraj on twitter.



Swaraj yesterday, while addressing the concern of Hijaab Asif, urged the Indian High Commission in to issue a visa to the latter for a prevailing medical facility in

Soon after Swaraj directed India's High Commissioner in Gautam Bambawale to register Asif's plea, the latter responded saying that he is in touch with the and will do the needful.

"Dear ma'am, spoke to DHC (Deputy High Commissioner) in Islamabad, told the patient's current condition and he said it's all up to you. If you allow," Asif had tweeted earlier.

To which Swaraj replied, "Gautam Bambawale ji isko visa dedo."

Acting swift on Swaraj's words Bambawale replied, "Maam, we are in touch with the applicant. Rest assured we will follow it up."

Elated with the hearty response, Asif thanked Swaraj and heaped praises on her.

In another tweet, she said "my heart belongs and beats for you", adding that " doesn't deserve her at all".

Asif is suffering from a serious liver ailment and needs urgent treatment in

Swaraj in the recent past help a Pakistani man with a medical visa for his two and a half-month-old infant, who was suffering from a heart disease.