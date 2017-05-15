With 1 flight in 65 seconds, Mumbai becomes busiest single-runway airport

-
- Mumbai airport flew 45.2 million people in 2017 against 44 million at Gatwick airport. Of this, 12.4 million were international travellers
- At 45.2 million, Mumbai handled only 18.6% of total air traffic in the country, while Delhi airport handled 57.7 million passengers, or 21.6%, of total air traffic in the country in 2016-17.
- No other large city in the world is served by a lone airport that has a single operational runway
- Illegal squatters occupy nearly one-third of airport land
- Second airport proposed in Navi Mumbai is yet to come up
- All passenger and cargo operate from a single runway (09/27). When shut for repairs, it uses secondary runway (1432)
- ATC manages two arrivals every 130 seconds and one departure in between these two arrivals
- In 2016-17, it logged in 8% growth in volume over 2015-16
- Originally envisaged capacity is only 40 million passengers
- Mumbai has an extensive network that takes passengers to over 95 domestic and international destinations
- In terms of cargo shipments, it has grown to 7,829,000 tonnes in 2016-17, from 532,000 tonnes in 2007-08
