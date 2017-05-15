With 1 flight in 65 seconds, Mumbai becomes busiest single-runway airport

GVK group-run airport has been crowned the world’s busiest among the single-runway facilities as it overtakes London’s Gatwick airport, which handles 757 flights a day. The airport operator and air traffic controller (ATC) handle one of the difficult jobs in the world, as every 65 seconds an aircraft either takes off or touches down at the airport, that is, around 837 flights a day. All leading cities like New York, London, Dubai, and have more than one airport, with multiple runways.

airport flew 45.2 million people in 2017 against 44 million at Gatwick airport. Of this, 12.4 million were international travellers

At 45.2 million, handled only 18.6% of total air traffic in the country, while airport handled 57.7 million passengers, or 21.6%, of total air traffic in the country in 2016-17.

No other large city in the world is served by a lone airport that has a single operational runway

Illegal squatters occupy nearly one-third of airport land

Second airport proposed in Navi is yet to come up

All passenger and cargo operate from a single runway (09/27). When shut for repairs, it uses secondary runway (1432)

ATC manages two arrivals every 130 seconds and one departure in between these two arrivals

In 2016-17, it logged in 8% growth in volume over 2015-16

Originally envisaged capacity is only 40 million passengers

has an extensive network that takes passengers to over 95 domestic and international destinations

In terms of cargo shipments, it has grown to 7,829,000 tonnes in 2016-17, from 532,000 tonnes in 2007-08

What makes the job more difficult is when the flight operations are moved to the less-efficient runway. However, various projects and initiatives, including constructing of rapid exit taxiways, widening runways and taxiways and improving airspace management, are on the cards.