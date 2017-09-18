3 cops per VIP in India but only one policeman for 663 citizens: report

-
ALSO READRed beacon ban: State CMs follow suit as PM Modi calls all Indians VIP An end to VIP culture? Modi govt bans red beacon cars for babus, ministers Ending VIP culture: Modi's red beacon ban is only a start Modi govt banishes VIP red beacons, Congress calls it mere symbolism The red beacon is a manifestation of our feudal culture: Prakash Singh
-
Close to 20,000 VIPs have, on average, three cops guarding each of them, leaving only one cop every 663 Indians for protecting ordinary citizens, the Times of India reported while citing the latest data compiled by the Bureau of Police Research and Development (BPR&D). According to the national daily, BPR&D data show that 56,944 cops out of the total 1.926 million police officers in India are deployed for securing the safety of 20,828 VIPs across 29 states and six Union territories. On average, there are 2.73 cops guarding a single VIP, the report added.
The worst offender among the states, according to the data cited by the national daily, is Bihar, which has the maximum number of VIPs (3,200) being protected by 6,248 cops. West Bengal is not far behind with 2,207 VIPs being protected by 4,233 cops even though only 501 cops have been allowed for such duties. Jammu and Kashmir comes in third, according to data cited by the report, with 2,075 VIPs being secured by 4,499 cops. However, the maximum number of cops deputed for protecting VIPs can be found in the national capital. According to the report, 7,420 policemen are deputed for such duties in Delhi, which has just 489 protected persons. Compared to the North and Eastern regions of the country, Southern states, according to the data, fare far better when it comes to not deputing policemen for protecting select individuals.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU