With 6-month maternity leave, more women will seek job employment: Govt

With six months maternity leave, more and more women workers would be inclined to seek employment, was informed on Friday.



The response comes on a query whether the has taken cognizance of the fact that six-month could cause non-recruitment of female employees in the corporate sector.



"The is of the opinion that with enforcement of Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Act 2017, more and more women workers would be inclined to seek employment which will lead to increase in employment preferences for women," Minister of State for Corporate Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal said in a written reply toHe further said there are stringent provisions under Maternity Benefit Act as well as the Equal Remuneration Act for prevention of discriminatory practices against women workforce, including recruitment.The Maternity Benefit (Amendment) Bill, 2016 was passed by in March, months after approved the measure that takes to the third position in terms of the number of weeks for after Canada and Norway where it is 50 weeks and 44 weeks, respectively.Under the new law, women working in the organised sector would be entitled to paid of 26 weeks from the previous 12 weeks.