With Bhim Army, Saharanpur fights for its identity

Crossing the sleepy village of Ghadkoli in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur, an unlikely blue board emerges. In a simple, bold font, the board spells “The great Chamar” in Hindi. While it bears no sign of any violence, this ostensibly plain board has fired up passions across caste lines in this village and others around Saharanpur. While the word Chamar is prohibited and its usage is punishable under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, the upper caste Thakurs and Yadavs took particular notice of the prefix ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?