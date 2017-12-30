JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Environment

No exit from Rajiv Chowk Metro station after 9 pm on New Year's eve
Business Standard

With cold wave intensifying, Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor'

As many as 36 trains have been delayed, 13 cancelled and two rescheduled due to poor visibility and other operational conditions

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Passengers walk on a cold foggy morning at the New Delhi Railway Station in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Photo: PTI

The cold wave continues to intensify in the national capital, with a blanket of fog engulfing the region, leading to disruption of normal life.

Furthermore, the air quality index at Lodhi Road was recorded at a 'very poor' level - with PM 2.5 and PM 10.

As many as 36 trains have been delayed, 13 cancelled and two rescheduled due to poor visibility and other operational conditions.

The Meteorological Department has predicted a maximum temperature of 25 degree Celsius, with lows of 8 degrees and a moderate fog.

A similar situation was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow city, with a thick layer of fog and poor visibility.
First Published: Sat, December 30 2017. 09:53 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements