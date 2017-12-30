With cold wave intensifying, Delhi's air quality turns 'very poor'

-
ALSO READDelhi-NCR air quality improves from very poor to poor, but may worsen again Modi wants smog-free Delhi winter; new steps soon to tackle air pollution Delhi pollution: Air quality back to 'severe' category again Varanasi chokes as air quality 20 times above safe levels, worse than Delhi Delhi air quality back to severe; action plan to fight smog maybe back
-
The cold wave continues to intensify in the national capital, with a blanket of fog engulfing the region, leading to disruption of normal life.
Furthermore, the air quality index at Lodhi Road was recorded at a 'very poor' level - with PM 2.5 and PM 10.
As many as 36 trains have been delayed, 13 cancelled and two rescheduled due to poor visibility and other operational conditions.
The Meteorological Department has predicted a maximum temperature of 25 degree Celsius, with lows of 8 degrees and a moderate fog.
A similar situation was witnessed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow city, with a thick layer of fog and poor visibility.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU