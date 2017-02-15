With Isro's record, India to be one-stop shop for global satellite players

Isro on Wednesday hurled a record 104 satellites into space in one go

Isro on Wednesday hurled a record 104 satellites into space in one go

The Indian Research Organisation’s (Isro’s) historic feat of 104 in one go, a record by any agency, is set to open up a global opportunity and make India a one-stop shop for building and micro



Over the next five years, over 3,000 such with sizes varying from a small shoebox to a 24-inch television set and weighing one kg to 50 kg are expected to be built and launched by various players, according to SpaceWorks Inc, a US industry researcher.



The biggest such move will be by OneWeb, the Softbank-funded satellite venture which has India’s Bharti as a partner. It will launch 648 small to provide high-speed internet to remotest corners of the world.



Planet Labs, which acquired the satellite infrastructure of Google, on Wednesday used for a second time the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) rocket to hurl 88 micro or Doves into



sees an immense opportunity for two reasons – first, there is a global shortage of launchers for small satellite missions; and second, there is a sudden rush of private industry in the US and Europe to send hundreds of to for various needs. These needs include weather tracking, navigation on the sea where there is little connectivity so far, and providing high-speed internet to remotest parts of the world.



“Whenever there is a large production of satellites, there will also be requirement for sub systems. There are many industries that can produce for global companies,” A S Kiran Kumar, chairman of (Isro), had said in an interview last year.



So far, Isro's PSLV rocket has launched 225 satellites, of which 179 are for foreign customers.



"Our teams had come with very good solutions for (the large order), including finding real estate to accommodate all the in the payload compartment," says B Jayakumar, project director for PSLV at the Centre (VSSC)



Rockets from players like SpaceX, BlueOrigin, Rocket Lab and Firefly Systems, are yet to compete on a large scale. Also, Isro, with private players in India taking up satellite building, wants to position the country as a hub where global firms can share design, build it in India and launch it on an Indian rocket.

It has already contracted a consortium of small firms led by Alpha Design, a Bengaluru aerospace firm, to build two of its Navic navigation satellite, transferring the technology knowhow to build and assemble according to design. It also has shared the knowhow for ground equipment that captures satellite data, and processe them for specific local applications.



“We want to enable the Indian ecosystem. The demand for electronics in industry is growing. There are opportunities for niche companies in space,” says Kumar. “Some of the technology is already with the private companies”.



T E Narasimhan & Raghu Krishnan