With Kumble out, Yuvraj and Dhoni mentoring Indian team: Sanjay Bangar

Indian batting coach on Sunday revealed that experienced batsmen and former skipper are mentoring the side after coach stepped down from his post just before the West Indies tour.

Kumble stepped down earlier this week after revealing that his relations with skipper had soured beyond repair. Meanwhile, the Indian team headed to the West Indies to play five One Day International (ODI) and a Twenty20 International (T20I) matches without a full-time coach.

"When you have so many experienced players in the side in form of Yuvraj Singh, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, ... they are doing a lot of things behind the scene," Bangar said.

"They are helping, guiding the players.... it's not only the coaching staff but they are mentoring the team. It's the wealth of ideas which is of benefit through interactions," he added.

Yuvraj (302), Dhoni (292) and Kohli (185) have experience of a total 779 ODI matches amongst them.

Bangar also mentioned that losing the coach just before the tour has not affected the team in any way.

"We are all professionals and this is part and parcel of the game... the boys have taken it professionally and it has not affected the camp," Bangar said.