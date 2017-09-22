With organic kitchen gardens, Goa's holiday homes are raising the bar

Pankhuri Harikrishnan, the CEO of Fetch Consulting, a communications and brand consulting firm, desires “a city home, a home in a lazy beach town, and another one in the hills”. While the 40-year-old Delhi resident is still scouting for her home in the hills, she recently found her dream villa in Goa. Nestled in the verdant surroundings of Salvador do Mundo in north Goa, this is a Spanish-style luxury villa with large rooms, bespoke furnishing and an open-air, but private, jacuzzi offering expansive views of the natural surroundings. The retreat, developed by Vianaar, ...