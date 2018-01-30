Withdraw FIR or J&K govt will be toppled: Swamy to Mehbooba Mufti

(BJP) leader on Tuesday tore into Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led government for filing a case against some Army personnel in connection with the death of two civilians in

Cornering Mehbooba, Swamy said, ''What's this nonsense? Dismiss that government.

Tell Mehbooba (Mufti) to withdraw the FIR else her government would be toppled.''

He further questioned as to why the Centre is not breaking its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Why are we even running that government? I haven't understood that till date," he added.

Swamy's remark comes after Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case against some Army personnal in connection with killing of two civilians in Shopian district.

Two civilians were killed and nine others injured after the army opened fire on protesters in Ganowpora village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

The army opened fire after it came under heavy stone pelting from a mob in the village.