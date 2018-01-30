JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

BJP-ruled Goa is all set to become cashless and digitised from October 2018

CJI, two judges bond in public function after January 12 press conference
Business Standard

Withdraw FIR or J&K govt will be toppled: Swamy to Mehbooba Mufti

Swamy further questioned as to why the Centre is not breaking its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir

ANI  |  New Delhi [India] 

Subramanian Swamy, Swamy, Subramanian
Subramanian Swamy

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Tuesday tore into Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti-led government for filing a case against some Army personnel in connection with the death of two civilians in Shopian firing.

Cornering Mehbooba, Swamy said, ''What's this nonsense? Dismiss that government.

Tell Mehbooba (Mufti) to withdraw the FIR else her government would be toppled.''

He further questioned as to why the Centre is not breaking its alliance with the PDP in Jammu and Kashmir.

''Why are we even running that government? I haven't understood that till date," he added.

Swamy's remark comes after Jammu and Kashmir Police registered a case against some Army personnal in connection with killing of two civilians in Shopian district.

Two civilians were killed and nine others injured after the army opened fire on protesters in Ganowpora village of south Kashmir's Shopian district on Saturday.

The army opened fire after it came under heavy stone pelting from a mob in the village.
First Published: Tue, January 30 2018. 22:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Advertisements