Within Without: An exhibition in Delhi goes beyond the confines of religion

The lama demonstrates traditional Tibetan healing practices in the forest, his arms outstretched like the branches of the trees around him.

Ahead, a white muslin cloth envelops the Jain monk like a cloud, and beyond, the frame is lit up by the beatific expression of a Buddhist teacher blessing an acolyte. As one walks through Briana Blasko’s ongoing photo exhibition, Within Without: The Path of the Yogi, at Delhi’s Vadehra Art Gallery, images like these paint a sensitive portrait of the everyday lives of gurus and seekers of different spiritual pursuits. Blasko, who ...