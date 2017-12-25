Woman delivers baby onboard train; child named after Deendayal Upadhyay

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  Purulia (West Bengal) [India] 

The grandfather of a newborn named him 'Deendayal' after Jana Sangh leader Deendayal Upadhyay, who too was born on a station, like the child.

The child was born inside a train compartment at the Purulia Railway Station in West Bengal, on Sunday.

Union Minister Arjun Meghwal, who was also a fellow passenger in the train, termed the birth of the child as 'kudrat ka karishma' and congratulated the family members.

After the pregnant woman complained of labour pain, senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Dr Subhash Sarkar helped in delivering the baby.
First Published: Mon, December 25 2017. 10:52 IST

