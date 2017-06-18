Woman files sexual harassment complaint against IndiGo flight co-passenger

A woman on Sunday filed a complaint against a man for allegedly harassing and mistreating her in an

The woman and the accused were travelling to Delhi from Hyderabad.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that shortly after she took her seat in the flight, her co- started making obscene gestures at her.

The woman immediately called the air-hostess, following which her seat was changed.

She lodged a formal complaint as soon as the flight landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.

The man, identified as Rohini resident Ramesh Chand, was arrested under sections 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 345A (sexual harassment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Domestic Airport Police Station.