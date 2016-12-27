Woman gangraped in Delhi, accused roaming free

A 32-year-old woman, who was allegedly gang-raped here, is still waiting for the justice and has urged Delhi Police to arrest the accused, who is roaming free.

The incident took place on November 24 in south Delhi but a case was registered in this connection last Saturday, police said on Tuesday.

The woman alleged the five men associated with one Sushil Chauhan, a resident of Malviya Nagar, had caught hold of the victim, dragged inside her brother's flat and took turns to rape her.

The victim is a resident of Paryavaran Complex in Saket.

"I have been living in fear and has a life threat since than. Chauhan wants to forcefully occupy my brother's flat at Panchsheel Vihar. I was living with my brother's wife at his flat," the victim told IANS.

"They have also done unnatural act following which my private parts bled profusely," she alleged in FIR.

She alleged that later, some women entered the flat and dragged her outside naked.

"The women had beaten me in front of hundreds of people but no one came forward to help me. Manoj Chauhan (an accused) has also fabricated my brother in a fake case and sent him jail," she said.

"We have conducted her medical examination... have not ruled out rape but she could have been penetrated in an unnatural way," a senior police officer said.

"Prima facie it appears to be a case of property dispute. We are trying to investigate the case with both angles. We are collecting evidence," he said.

No one has arrested so far, the police officer said.