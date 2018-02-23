Woman molestation: Man arrested for forcibly kissing girl at Mumbai station

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly molested by a person at Mumbai railway station on Thursday.

ASI D. K.

Sharma, while analysing the CCTV footage, noticed that at about 11:25 a.m a man hugged a lady passenger. On suspicion, he immediately directed two officials to reach the spot.

When both officials reached there, the woman alleged that a man molested her while she was waiting for local training to reach Ghansoli for her job.

On the basis of woman's complaint and CCTV footage, both the constables nabbed the molester.

The 43-year old Naresh Kurnashankar Joshi, a resident of Ghansoli on questioning admitted his crime.

He was later handed over to Government Railway Police (GRP) in Vashi, who after investigating the matter, registered a case under section 354 (a) of Indian Penal Code (IPC).