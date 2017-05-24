Woman raped by three men in UP, after tying her husband to a tree

An FIR has been registered against the trio based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband

A 27-year-old was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband, who was tied to a tree and gagged, in Sahaswan police station area of the district, police said.



The incident took place Monday evening when the was returning home from a health clinic, along with her



The three accused stopped their motorcycle and raped the after tying her to a tree and putting a gag on him, circle officer of police Sheoraj Singh said.



An FIR has been registered against the trio, hailing from nearby villages, based on a complaint filed by the woman's



The had been sent for medical examination and efforts were on to nab the culprits, the police officer added.

