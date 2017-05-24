TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Death toll reaches 9 this season, 4 more climbers found dead on Mt Everest
Business Standard

Woman raped by three men in UP, after tying her husband to a tree

An FIR has been registered against the trio based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband

Press Trust of India  |  Badaun (UP) 

Rape

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband, who was tied to a tree and gagged, in Sahaswan police station area of the district, police said.

The incident took place Monday evening when the woman was returning home from a health clinic, along with her husband.



The three accused stopped their motorcycle and raped the woman after tying her husband to a tree and putting a gag on him, circle officer of police Sheoraj Singh said.

An FIR has been registered against the trio, hailing from nearby villages, based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband.

The woman had been sent for medical examination and efforts were on to nab the culprits, the police officer added.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

Woman raped by three men in UP, after tying her husband to a tree

An FIR has been registered against the trio based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband

An FIR has been registered against the trio based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband, who was tied to a tree and gagged, in Sahaswan police station area of the district, police said.

The incident took place Monday evening when the woman was returning home from a health clinic, along with her husband.

The three accused stopped their motorcycle and raped the woman after tying her husband to a tree and putting a gag on him, circle officer of police Sheoraj Singh said.

An FIR has been registered against the trio, hailing from nearby villages, based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband.

The woman had been sent for medical examination and efforts were on to nab the culprits, the police officer added. image
Business Standard
177 22

Woman raped by three men in UP, after tying her husband to a tree

An FIR has been registered against the trio based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband, who was tied to a tree and gagged, in Sahaswan police station area of the district, police said.

The incident took place Monday evening when the woman was returning home from a health clinic, along with her husband.

The three accused stopped their motorcycle and raped the woman after tying her husband to a tree and putting a gag on him, circle officer of police Sheoraj Singh said.

An FIR has been registered against the trio, hailing from nearby villages, based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband.

The woman had been sent for medical examination and efforts were on to nab the culprits, the police officer added.

image
Business Standard
177 22