Woman raped by three men in UP, after tying her husband to a tree

A 27-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped in front of her husband, who was tied to a tree and gagged, in Sahaswan police station area of the district, police said.
The incident took place Monday evening when the woman was returning home from a health clinic, along with her husband.
The three accused stopped their motorcycle and raped the woman after tying her husband to a tree and putting a gag on him, circle officer of police Sheoraj Singh said.
An FIR has been registered against the trio, hailing from nearby villages, based on a complaint filed by the woman's husband.
The woman had been sent for medical examination and efforts were on to nab the culprits, the police officer added.
