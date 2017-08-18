Woman staff at five-star hotel molested by security manager

-
A 33-year-old woman working at a five-star hotel in Aerocity here has alleged that she was molested by the security manager of the hotel, the police said today.
A CCTV footage of the incident has also emerged in which the accused can be seen trying to pull the woman's sari.
The woman alleged that the man had been pressurising her into having a physical relation with him and she was resisting his advances.
The woman told police that she complained to the HR of the hotel but was sacked.
"Showed footage to the HR of the hotel but she said only a warning letter will be given to him, he will then get you terminated, the woman said.
On July 29, he called her for a birthday party, tried to disrobe her and even offered to get her the gifts she wanted, she alleged.
The woman approached the police with a complaint and a case was registered on July 30. The accused is yet to be arrested.
Showed footage to my ma'am but she said only a warning letter will be given to him, he will then get you terminated: Girl allegedly molested pic.twitter.com/Y0cx7AItJC— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2017
I have been terminated from job now: Girl who complained of molestation by Security Manager of a 5-star hotel in Aerocity #Delhi pic.twitter.com/wRY3HtgrL5— ANI (@ANI) August 18, 2017
