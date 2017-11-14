Women, 2-wheelers not exempt: NGT turns down Delhi govt plea on odd-even

The NGT on Tuesday turned down the Delhi government's plea to exempt women drivers and two-wheelers from the vehicle rationing scheme.

The order was passed on the Delhi government's plea filed on Monday after the green court ruled that there would be no exemptions except for emergency vehicles.

According to news agency ANI, the green tribunal asked the Delhi government why it could not run ladies-only buses to solve the problem of transport during the days the scheme would have been in force. Further, the NGT asked that when reports have stated that two-wheelers are more polluting than four-wheelers, why did the state government intend to give arbitrary exemptions. The green tribunal observed: "Is this a joke? What does one stand to gain from this?"

The Delhi government, according to the agency, withdrew its petition for modifications. The NGT suggested that the Delhi government take care of the logical explanations for the exemptions it has sought when it approaches the green tribunal again.

"Don't gift infected lungs to children. They have to wear masks to school," the green tribunal said while pulling up the state government. "What constitutes a health emergency according to you? Measures should be applied automatically by the government after dangerous levels of PM 2.5 and PM 10 persist for more than 48 hours," it added.