TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » Crime

To keep Indian skies safe, action will be taken against erring pilots: Raju
Business Standard

Women activists thrash prime accused in Infosys techie murder case

Bhaben Saikia is the prime accused in the murder of a 23-year old woman employee of Infosys

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Representational image
Representational image

Women activists on Thursday attacked Bhaben Saikia, who is the prime accused in the murder of a 23-year old woman employee of Infosys, while he was being escorted by the police in Pune.

The incident took place when Saika, who worked as a security guard at the Infosys campus, was being taken out of the Shivaji Nagar court after the hearing had concluded.     

Police officials, however, prevented Desai and three other women from heckling the accused further and have reportedly detained them.

Saikia, who is 27, was earlier remanded to judicial custody till February 21 by a local court.

On January 29, Infosys employee Rasila Raju OP was allegedly found strangled near her workstation on the ninth floor of the building. Saikia, who is from Assam, came under the radar after it came to light that OP had earlier scolded him for staring at her. The accused was subsequently nabbed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) while attempting to escape to Assam by boarding a Guwahati-bound train.

According to a media report, Infosys has, after the incident, gone in for a thorough review of its emergency response mechanisms, while imparting self-defence training courses to its employees across campuses in the country.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
Advertisements

Women activists thrash prime accused in Infosys techie murder case

Bhaben Saikia is the prime accused in the murder of a 23-year old woman employee of Infosys

Bhaben Saikia is the prime accused in the murder of a 23-year old woman employee of Infosys
Women activists on Thursday attacked Bhaben Saikia, who is the prime accused in the murder of a 23-year old woman employee of Infosys, while he was being escorted by the police in Pune.

The incident took place when Saika, who worked as a security guard at the Infosys campus, was being taken out of the Shivaji Nagar court after the hearing had concluded.     

Police officials, however, prevented Desai and three other women from heckling the accused further and have reportedly detained them.

Saikia, who is 27, was earlier remanded to judicial custody till February 21 by a local court.

On January 29, Infosys employee Rasila Raju OP was allegedly found strangled near her workstation on the ninth floor of the building. Saikia, who is from Assam, came under the radar after it came to light that OP had earlier scolded him for staring at her. The accused was subsequently nabbed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) while attempting to escape to Assam by boarding a Guwahati-bound train.

According to a media report, Infosys has, after the incident, gone in for a thorough review of its emergency response mechanisms, while imparting self-defence training courses to its employees across campuses in the country.

 image
Business Standard
177 22

Women activists thrash prime accused in Infosys techie murder case

Bhaben Saikia is the prime accused in the murder of a 23-year old woman employee of Infosys

Women activists on Thursday attacked Bhaben Saikia, who is the prime accused in the murder of a 23-year old woman employee of Infosys, while he was being escorted by the police in Pune.

The incident took place when Saika, who worked as a security guard at the Infosys campus, was being taken out of the Shivaji Nagar court after the hearing had concluded.     

Police officials, however, prevented Desai and three other women from heckling the accused further and have reportedly detained them.

Saikia, who is 27, was earlier remanded to judicial custody till February 21 by a local court.

On January 29, Infosys employee Rasila Raju OP was allegedly found strangled near her workstation on the ninth floor of the building. Saikia, who is from Assam, came under the radar after it came to light that OP had earlier scolded him for staring at her. The accused was subsequently nabbed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) while attempting to escape to Assam by boarding a Guwahati-bound train.

According to a media report, Infosys has, after the incident, gone in for a thorough review of its emergency response mechanisms, while imparting self-defence training courses to its employees across campuses in the country.

image
Business Standard
177 22