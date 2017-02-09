Women activists thrash prime accused in Infosys techie murder case

Women activists on Thursday attacked Bhaben Saikia, who is the prime accused in the of a 23-year old woman employee of Infosys, while he was being escorted by the police in

The incident took place when Saika, who worked as a security guard at the campus, was being taken out of the Shivaji Nagar court after the hearing had concluded.



Police officials, however, prevented Desai and three other women from heckling the accused further and have reportedly detained them.

Saikia, who is 27, was earlier remanded to judicial custody till February 21 by a local court.

On January 29, employee Rasila Raju OP was allegedly found strangled near her workstation on the ninth floor of the building. Saikia, who is from Assam, came under the radar after it came to light that OP had earlier scolded him for staring at her. The accused was subsequently nabbed from Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) while attempting to escape to Assam by boarding a Guwahati-bound train.