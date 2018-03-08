Women's day initiative: All female squad to patrol South Delhi from today

On the eve of International Women's Day, the South District Police on Thursday launched an all women patrolling squad christened Knightingale to ensure safety and security of women at public places. Currently, the squad comprises 16 women personnel, aged between 20-35 years, in the ranks of sub-inspectors and constables who have been trained in unarmed combat and driving, the police said. They were given specialised training in driving and riding and in the maintenance of squad vehicles.

The patrol squad has also been given training in weapon handling, firing and unarmed combat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said. The squad has been equipped with motorcycles with four riding gear, a gypsy with a woman police officer as the driver and in-charge to lead the patrol team, wireless sets, protection team and firearms, he added. It was thought that the presence of more officers on the road will instill a sense of confidence among women. The patrolling squad has been specifically tasked to ensure greater visibility in areas frequented by women. Their special focus will be on schools and colleges during daytime and busy markets and public places during the evening hours. The Women Patrolling Squad will focus on areas like Sarojini Nagar Market, Select City Walk Mall, Hauz Khas Village, Kamla Nehru College and Gargi College, schools etc. The lady officers have been briefed to be particularly sensitive to the problems of school girls, to encourage them to report their problems and develop a rapport with them, he said. Baaniya said that the initiative is a step forward in encouraging and motivating personnel by making the system more inclusive.