Women won't get raped if parked at home like cars: Andhra Assembly speaker

Assembly speaker made a shocking statement in a press conference ahead of the Women’s Parliament’ in Amaravati.

He said, "Let’s say you buy a vehicle. When it is parked in the garage at home, accidents can be avoided, right? When it is taken to a bazaar or to the road, accidents are likely to happen. When the car is speeding, it is more likely for accidents to take place. At a speed of 50 km/hr accidents are less likely, at a speed of 100 km/hr accidents are more likely," reported The News Minute.

"Similarly, in older times, when women were housewives, they were safe from all kind of atrocities, except discrimination. Today, they are studying, working, and also are doing business. They are exposed to the society. When they are exposed to the society they are more prone to eve-teasing, harassment, atrocities, rape and kidnap. Is it not? If they do not leave home, it doesn't happen."

This statement from the Assembly speaker at a time when the Women's Parliament is underway in Amrawati. The event is hosting over 10,000 women delegates from across the country, which includes women MLAs, MPs, businesswomen and other influential leaders.

Watch the video (in Telugu) here.




