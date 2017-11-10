Won't allow Odd-Even until its effectiveness is proved: NGT to Delhi govt

The Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday said the Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme won't be allowed in the capital till its efficacy was known.

The green court issued the directive a day after the Delhi government announced it would bring back the Odd-Even plan from to 17 to combat in Delhi and NCR region.



The tribunal said the government needed to satisfy the court that the Odd-Even car rationing scheme was productive.

The final decision to roll out the scheme is expected on Saturday.

