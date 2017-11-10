JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Tejashwi Yadav is RJD's CM candidate for 2020 Bihar Assembly polls: Lalu
Business Standard

Won't allow Odd-Even until its effectiveness is proved: NGT to Delhi govt

The green court issued the directive a day after the Delhi government announced it would bring back the Odd-Even plan from November 13 to 17 to combat air pollution in Delhi and NCR region

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Traffic policemen interceps a vehicle with an odd number and seizes it as the driver's licence had been already seized, during the trial of the 'odd-even car scheme' in New Delhi
Traffic policemen interceps a vehicle with an odd number and seizes it as the driver's licence had been already seized, during the trial of the 'odd-even car scheme' in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Friday said the Odd-Even vehicle rationing scheme won't be allowed in the capital till its efficacy was known.

The green court issued the directive a day after the Delhi government announced it would bring back the Odd-Even plan from November 13 to 17 to combat air pollution in Delhi and NCR region.
 

The tribunal said the government needed to satisfy the court that the Odd-Even car rationing scheme was productive.

The final decision to roll out the scheme is expected on Saturday. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, November 10 2017. 16:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements