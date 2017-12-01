'Wonder' is easily the feel-good film of the year

Lately, feel-good dramas and romantic comedies offer a lukewarm storyline that never reach the emotional crescendo they promise in their trailers. In fact, these films have tended to be extended versions of their trailers.

Julia Roberts- and Owen Wilson-starrer Wonder offers nothing more than its trailer in terms of the plot. There’s no real suspense and you know how it’s all going to end. And yet, the writing is so neat and the acting so accomplished that the film feels like a piping hot cup of cocoa on a wintry night. Wonder is the story of August ...