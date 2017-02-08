TRENDING ON BS
AgustaWestland case: Delhi HC to hear plea for cancelling SP Tyagi's bail
Wooing women voters: Modi sarees to become signature of BJP campaign?

The move might also help the BJP position itself as an alternative to the Shiv Sena

If Narendra Modi masks became the leitmotif of the 2014 general elections, Modi sarees are set to become the signature of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) campaigning in the run-up to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls slated for later this month. The strategy, say observers, is aimed to soothe the nerves of women voters, who are upset with frequent price hikes and demonetisation. The move might also help the BJP position itself as an alternative to the Shiv Sena, whose women activists are known to wear sarees in its signature saffron colour.
 

