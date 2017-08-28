World Badminton Championships: PV Sindhu loses close final, wins silver

India's wait for gold medal in World Championships is to be continued till next year as lost to Japan's in women's single finals of held in Glasgow.

In a close match which lasted for 110 minutes, the Indian shuttler lost to Okuhara 19-21, 22-20, 20-22 and had to settle for silver.

Though Sindhu had defeated the Japanese in 2016 Rio Olympics, the latter equaled the score this time.

Sindhu who was facing the 12th seeded Okuhara in finals, dominated the first game. Taking full advantage of her height and jump smashes, the fourth seeded maintained the lead till first 14 points.

Overpowering the long rallies, the Japanese leveled the lead soon with her strong stamina and won the first game 21-19.

The Indian lady in yellow started the second game also on a positive note and took the score to 11-8 till the break. But she trailed in the other half and Okuhara soon brought down the lead and caught Sindhu on 12.

Catching up in the game, Sindhu managed three game point opportunities but failed to convert all. In a hard fought rally, she finally succeeded in turning the second game in her favor 22-20.

Tensions mounted on the court as the match dragged to the third game.

Struggling physically in the last game, Sindhu started lose, giving the lead to the Japanese. Taking hold of the game again, the Indian player ended the first half 11-9.

Showing some best badminton, the players took the last game to 20-20. But Sindhu went down in the decider 22-20.

This will be a third medal for the Hyderabadi shuttler in the World Championships. She had won bronze twice in the 2013 and 2014 editions.

With this win, she also became the only second Indian to reach the finals of World Championship after Saina Nehwal achieved that feat in the last edition of the tournament at Jakarta.

Earlier, Nehwal won Bronze after losing to the same Japanese player in the semi final match of the tournament.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)