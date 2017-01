The 44th edition of the will begin on Saturday in New Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

The theme of the fair would be Manushi focusing on writings on and by women.

The nine-day-long fair, organised by in association with India Trade Promotion Organisation will aim to show and project the diversity of writings by women writers.

The fair will be inaugurated by Minister of State for Human Resource Development Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Eminent Odia writer and Jnanpith awardee Pratibha Ray will be the guest of honour and Tomasz Kozlowski, Ambassador of the Delegation of the European Union to India will be the Special Guest on the occasion.