TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Indian officials discuss Mallya's extradition case with UK prosecutors

Extra regional powers in India Ocean Region area of concern: Arun Jaitley
Business Standard

World comfortable with India's rising stature, says PM Modi

Prime Minister was addressing a group of trainee IFS offficers in New Delhi

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaking at the inauguration of Basava Jayanthi 2017 and Golden Jubilee Celebration of Basava Samithi, in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo: PTI),b>

The world is comfortable with India's rising stature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he met the latest batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers in New Delhi.

Sharing his thoughts with the group of 41 officer trainees, he stressed on the need for the Foreign Service officers to be extremely well informed, and think in a global perspective, a PMO statement said.

He urged the officer trainees to keep in touch with their batchmates from other services so that they could always keep abreast of developments at home.

"The Prime Minister said, that by and large, the world believes that India has a bright future, and is comfortable with India's rising stature," according to the PMO statement.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements

World comfortable with India's rising stature, says PM Modi

Prime Minister was addressing a group of trainee IFS offficers in New Delhi

Prime Minister was addressing a group of trainee IFS offficers in New Delhi
The world is comfortable with India's rising stature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he met the latest batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers in New Delhi.

Sharing his thoughts with the group of 41 officer trainees, he stressed on the need for the Foreign Service officers to be extremely well informed, and think in a global perspective, a PMO statement said.

He urged the officer trainees to keep in touch with their batchmates from other services so that they could always keep abreast of developments at home.

"The Prime Minister said, that by and large, the world believes that India has a bright future, and is comfortable with India's rising stature," according to the PMO statement.
 image
Business Standard
177 22

World comfortable with India's rising stature, says PM Modi

Prime Minister was addressing a group of trainee IFS offficers in New Delhi

The world is comfortable with India's rising stature, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday as he met the latest batch of Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officers in New Delhi.

Sharing his thoughts with the group of 41 officer trainees, he stressed on the need for the Foreign Service officers to be extremely well informed, and think in a global perspective, a PMO statement said.

He urged the officer trainees to keep in touch with their batchmates from other services so that they could always keep abreast of developments at home.

"The Prime Minister said, that by and large, the world believes that India has a bright future, and is comfortable with India's rising stature," according to the PMO statement.

image
Business Standard
177 22